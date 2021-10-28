“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Amber Gets Drunk And Can’t Keep Her Hands Off Puppy!

It’s a wrap for Sammy and Amber — but does that mean Puppy is back in the picture?

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality show “Life After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode where Amber and Puppy have a night out with friends to help Amber relax after her split from Sammy. Check out the clip below:

Play

Well that’s no surprise. It’s always easy to go back to old familiar — but do you agree with Puppy that Amber’s not truly a lesbian? What would you do if you were Puppy? Do you think she’s going to get in trouble with her new boo for what went down with Amber on the show?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lisa hatches a plan for revenge while on a secret rendezvous. Shawn gets grilled by Sara’s mom. Nicolle is faced with a big decision. Puppy shocks Amber with bad news. Kristianna loses it over her sister on her wedding day.

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday at 9pm EST on WeTV