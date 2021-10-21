“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Britney Doesn’t Want Ray Hanging Out Without Her!

Why are we having flashbacks of Andrea and Lamar?

We’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality show “Life After Lockup!” Fortunately we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the preview clip Ray reveals he has been feeling like he needs a little space from Britney, but unfortunately she isn’t at all excited that he’s made plans with his cousin without her. In fact, she doesn’t trust that his cousin won’t get him in trouble, or even possibly introduce him to someone else. Do you think she’s overreacting?

Check out the clip below:

Play

Oh Britney… We understand her concern — to an extent. But all healthy relationships allow for some space for each person to have their own friends and time. It seems like Ray would be really dedicted, given a little room to breathe.

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

Kristianna storms off in chaos on her wedding day. Lacey questions her marriage after Shane’s surprising lie detector results. Britney suspects Ray is up to no good. Nicolle suggests a poly relationship, but Daonte and Tia explode in anger.

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs On Friday, October 22nd at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?