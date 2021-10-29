“Supermarket Sweep” Exclusive: Leslie Jones Isn’t Afraid To Look For Love On Upcoming Halloween Episode [VIDEO]

Are y’all excited for the Halloween episode of “Supermarket Sweep?”

Three-time Emmy® nominee and comedienne Leslie Jones celebrates Halloween with spooktacular grocery games and scary-good prizes on an all-new episode of “Supermarket Sweep.” On the Sunday, October 31 episode Leslie Jones meets contestants Porsia and Wade Curry, and the couple’s loving introduction leads her to ask if they can fix her up. We’ve got an exclusive clip where Leslie Jones chats with the Currys about what she’s looking for in a man. What do you think is on her list?

Check out the clip below:

Can you think of any men who would make a good match for Leslie? We definitely want to see her find love.

“You Only Got Half the Scarecrow!” the all-new episode of “Supermarket Sweep,” airs SUNDAY, OCT. 31 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Will you be watching?