Rapper Fetty Wap has proven in the last few years that he is no stranger to being on the wrong side of the law, but booooooy, nothing he’s been in trouble for in the past measures up to the charges he’s facing now, because, the “Trap Queen” rapper is now officially accused of being a real-life Trap King involved in a massive drug-smuggling ring.

In a case that should be titled If The Wire Took Place In New Jersey, Fetty Wap—whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II—has been charged along with five others including a New Jersey corrections officer with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances. But we’re not just talking a little light hand-to-hand hustling; Fetty and the others are accused of distributing more than 100 kilograms of narcotics across state lines over the course of a year.

According to N.J.com, the defendants, which also include 23-year-old corrections officer Anthony Cyntje, are believed by federal authorities out of the Eastern District of New York to have distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020.

“The pipeline of drugs in this investigation ran thousands of miles from the West Coast to the communities here in our area, contributing to the addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart,” Michael J. Driscoll, the FBI assistant director-in-charge said in a statement. “The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become.”

Nah, but seriously: Is this real life, or is it the drug kingpin remake of Hustle & Flow that literally nobody asked for? What kind of “MC Avon Barksdale” mess is going on here?

According to the indictment, Fetty Wap is accused of acting as a “kilogram-level redistributor” as drugs were brought in from the West Coast to the Jersey area to be sold in NJ and Long Island.

Fetty was the last of the accused to be arrested after search warrants resulted in the discovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, multiple firearms and ammunition.

“We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding,” Navarro Gray, Fetty Wap’s attorney, said in a statement. “We are hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”

You know things are bad when your own lawyer is praying you didn’t actually do anything illegal.

Fetty, Cyntje, and the other four defendants—Anthony Leonardi, 47, his brother Robert Leonardi, 26, Brian Sullivan, 26, and Kavaughn L. Wiggins, 26—are facing maximum sentences of life in prison if convicted.

This is an all-around shame. We’ve all heard of rappers doing too much in the name of keeping it real, but this just ain’t it.