Big steppas only
In honor of National Publicist Day, we’re celebrating the men who guide careers, connect move-makers with power-players, and make the “impossible” a reality while navigating a notoriously thankless industry.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black men make up only 5.9% of the global PR industry so it’s only right that we showcase the dapper dot-connectors, deal-closers and doers in an essential gallery we invite you to enjoy below:
Ernest Dukes, Senior Director of Publicity at Capitol Music Group
Derrian “Phreshy” Perry, Founder & CEO of I AM PHRESHY BRAND
RJ Darnell, Talent Relations at The Purple Agency
Jon Gist, VP of Marketing at BET
Bentley Didier, Principal Consultant at Didier & Associates
Vaughn Alvarez, CEO of CR8 Agency
Sir Julien George, Founder of Viral Management Group
Kevin J. Stuckey, Multicultural Publicity & Community Executive at Netflix
Kri Peck, Publicist at CR8 Agency
James Ward, Multicultural Publicity at Netflix
Khalil Miles, Strategist/Publicist at The Purple Agency
Austin Thach, Owner of The Forefront Group
Joe Carnell, Senior Manager of OWN Communications
David Robinson, Account Manager at 10 Squared Agency
K. Michael Anderson, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Nike Communications
Robert Avery, Public Relations Consultant
Chris Sibley, Account Manager at ONE/35Agency/The Sibley Firm.
Julian Allen, Account Executive at THE MRKT
Randy Henderson, Publicist at Universal Music Group
Jon L., Publicist/Creative Content Director at KAZI Magazine
Humble Hill, CEO of Humble Hill PR
Shean England, Publicist to the stars
Brian Packer, Director of Media Relations and Strategy at Golin
Kadrie Lamin, Media Executive at Edelman
Tyrone Law, Public Relations Specialist at Zillow
Tony Balasandiran, Owner of The Culture ConNEXTion
Travon Morris, Publicist at BrandBitiousPR
David Duane, CEO & Founder of Urban Fierce
Ty Meza Hughes, Senior Integrated Communications Manager at Ten35
DJ Hardy, Senior Vice President at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.