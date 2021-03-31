Give them their flowers!

Publicists are unsung heroes–the real MVPS–who guide clients, elevate careers, connect move-makers with power-players, flip potential disasters into wins with one eye on their phone and the other on their email-flooded laptop during 22-hour work days.

For years, they’ve enhanced major industries with priceless expertise, impossible amounts of patience and grace so it’s only right that we close out Women’s History Month by delivering their long overdue flowers.

At times, we don’t know how they stay sane, especially those in entertainment like famed Beyoncé rep Yvette Noel-Schure who had to shut down the BeyHive after they attempted to drag Nicole Curran–wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob–for talking to Jay Z in Beyoncé’s presence.

As expected, the Hive dragged Curran who clarified that she was only asking Jay and Bey if they wanted drinks.

Hours later on Instagram, Schure posted a pic of Beyoncé and Jay-Z from the On The Run II tour, writing:

“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

Who are the most important people in entertainment and why are they publicists? Tell us down below and peep the baddest publicists (and PR pros) in the game on the flip.