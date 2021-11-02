Bossip Video

Nah, bruh.

The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory and Travis McMichael, are attempting to use some slavery-era law that has since been repealed to defend themselves against murder charges and federal hate crimes that could get them life in prison according to Reuters.

On Feb. 23, 2020 the McMichaels contend that they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest of Arbery because they believed he had committed a felony. At that time, Georgia had a law on the book that dates back to 1863, the days that the McMichaels probably wish would come back. Days when Black folks were in chains and doing white folks bidding.

Anyway, after the public outrage over the murder, that law was repealed and is no longer on the books in Brunswick. However, the McMichaels’ lawyer is still out here trying it.

“Citizen’s arrest is a big part of our case, a big part,” Kevin Gough, a lawyer for Bryan, said in an interview earlier this month before the judge presiding over the murder trial in Glynn County Superior Court issued a partial gag order.

“They changed the law, but changing the law doesn’t affect us. It doesn’t change what was the law of the land at the time.” Sure it does. Look at all the Black people who are being released from prison due to marijuana possession. The law changed because it was unfair, used to abuse, and quite frankly, trash.

Prison awaits, gentlemen. Chop, chop.