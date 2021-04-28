Bossip Video

Consequences and repercussions are in order.

Ahmaud Arbery and his family may be receiving the justice they deserve after three racist white men murdered the Georgia jogger back in February of last year. The viral video of Ahmaud’s murder was seen around the world and the state of Georgia has already charged Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Today, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, the three bigoted killers have been indicted on various federal hate crime charges for the acts they committed against Ahmaud simply because he is Black. The two McMichaels and Bryan all face one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichael’s specifically have been charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The counts specify that the men accosted Ahmaud and used their vehicles and firearms to intimidate him because he is a Black man. There is also a count that specifies that these acts directly caused Ahmaud’s death. A separate count charges William Bryan with joining the fray and using his vehicle to imprison or detain Ahmaud which also lead to his death.

In addition to the hate-crime charges, Count Three alleges that all three defendants attempted to unlawfully seize and confine Arbery by chasing after him in their trucks in an attempt to restrain him, restrict his free movement, corral and detain him against his will, and prevent his escape. Counts Four and Five allege that during the course of the crime of violence charged in Count One, Travis used, carried, brandished, and discharged a Remington shotgun, and Gregory used, carried, and brandished a .357 Magnum revolver.

The AP notes that this case will be the biggest civil rights undertaking that Joe Biden’s administration has set forth and it goes without saying that all eyes will be on this case from here on out.

We sincerely hope that each of these men rots in the hottest part of Hell available.