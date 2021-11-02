Bossip Video

For your viewing pleasure…

An award-winning celebrity chef is not only the first woman to star in her own show on CLEO TV, but she’s also the first Afro-Latina to host a lifestyle cooking series on a major U.S-based network.

Cuisine connoisseur/TV personality/entrepreneur/actress/author Bren Herrera is back this week with another episode of “Culture Kitchen.”

This time, the Cuba-born and Washington D.C. raised chef/ “pressure-cooking Queen” is showcasing her diverse palate by combining Cuban Caribbean flavors in one, delectable dish. On this week’s episode, Chef B shows her versatility in the kitchen by whipping up a delicate Kentucky Derby-style brunch meal. She starts with an eye-catching Charcuterie Board followed by a Buttermilk Fried Chicken Slider.

While decked out in her Derby best, Chef Bren is joined by her good friend Leslye Wallace who helps her create a sexy spread that includes spicy chicken biscuits with maple and coffee syrup.

To complement the dainty meal, Chef Bren adds Guava Shells with Crackers and Deviled Eggs with Red Pickled Onions. Viewers also learn how to make the perfect Mint Julep.

CULTURE KITCHEN is produced by Powerhouse Productions with co-owners Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production and Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting. In CULTURE KITCHEN’S premiere episode DJ D-Nice was a guest.

For more information about CLEO TV visit www.mycleo.tv and check out CLEO TV’s YouTube Channel. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest

Play

Tune in to CLEO TV for a new episode this Wednesday, November 3rd at 9 P.M. ET/8C.