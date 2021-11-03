“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Lauren London Agrees With Jada Pinkett-Smith About THESE Old School Boundaries

Happy Hump Day!

We’ve got a mid-week exclusive courtesy of today’s “Red Table Talk” episode featuring Lauren London. The episode, “Changing Your Life Through Healthy Boundaries” explores healthy boundaries… We all need them, but what are they really? And how can we successfully set them? Actress and close friend Lauren London joins the table to discuss the struggles many of us have like saying no, issues with co-dependency, anxiety, and more. Best-selling author and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab reveals life-altering advice that Jada and Lauren highly recommend!

Check out the clip from the show below:

Listen, those don’t sound like old school boundaries to us! Other people’s stuff is other people’s stuff. That should be simple enough to comprehend. We’re excited for this episode though. There’s so many people who simply don’t know how to say no to their own detriment. Sometimes the best way to perform self-care is by saying no to the things that we don’t want to do. It’s beautiful to watch Lauren London healing and standing in her power as well. We’re not sure if she realizes how much she’s loved but we hope she knows!

Tune in for an all new episode of “Red Table Talk,” on Wednesday, November 3 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch!