For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are the World Series champions.

In the state of Georgia, sports is a complicated story with trauma that can easily be triggered. The Atlanta Falcons have die-hard fans who have seen the highest highs with some serious lows.

In 2017, the Falcons blew a 25 point lead in the Super Bowl that is still brought up to this very day. It happens to be the biggest loss in any Super Bowl but Atlanta as a city still had faith. They still rose as a sports city supporting Atlanta United, The Braves, The Atlanta Dream, The Hawks, and the University of Georgia football team.

Since the start, this year has felt like it was Atlanta’s year, especially with the show the Hawks put on in the NBA playoffs last season. Last night, the Braves heightened the energy by clinching a win to secure the World Series championship in Houston. The title is the first World Series title for the Braves in over 26 years. Jorge Soler, Dansby Swanson, and Freddie Freeman all homered in the series-ending victory on Tuesday night. Soler would go on to be named World Series MVP.

The parade for the Braves will go down this Friday and after that, it seems almost certain the University of Georgia will follow up with an appearance to the College Football Playoffs.