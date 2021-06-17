Bossip Video

Ice Trae the gang!

If you listen real closely you can hear the city of Philadelphia weeping, cursing, and complaining about the epic a$$-whoopin’ they took last night at the hands of Trae Young, “Lemon Pepper” Lou Williams, and the Atlanta Hawks. From the tip-off, it looked like game was a wash for the ATL boys. The 76ers led by Joel Embiid got off to a great start and quickly amassed a 14-point lead that ballooned into a 22-point lead by halftime. 22 would turn into 26 at the height of the 6ers dominance, the ignorant-a$$ Philly fans were losing their minds.

The Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said he had to do something to push the team to gain steam for the win.

“There’s 48 minutes on that clock and pretty much the conversation was we’ve been here before,” McMillan said of the message he delivered to the Hawks at halftime. “We’ve been here before, down big at the half. We need to come out with that energy, that urgency. We know what we need to do and we need to do it in a hurry.”

Then, the ceiling fell in.

Lou Williams came into the game in the fourth quarter firing on all cylinders. Trae Young scored 13 of his playoff-career high 39 in the fourth.

Ben Simmons build several single-family homes from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and ended the game going a pathetic 4-14.

The slander was rich, full of sugar, and high in fat. It was f***ing delicious.

Those guys may never be allowed to walk down South Street ever again.

Simmons addressed the 6ers slow crash and burn following the game.

“We just gave it to them,” he explained. “We got too comfortable and didn’t play the way we should be playing. Didn’t move the ball as much in the second half. Didn’t get as many easy shots. And defensively, there were too many lapses where we didn’t communicate.”

Everything is funny. All of it. We can only imagine how hype Atlanta is going to be tomorrow night for game 6 that could send the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Championship to play the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series.

A-T-L, hoe!