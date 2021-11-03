“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Everyone Except Neri Is Surprised When N.O.R.E Loses His Temper Over THIS

What’s the one thing you know is guaranteed to tick you off?

This season, four hip hop couples, including rap legend N.O.R.E., prepare to put their all into their relationships at “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” Dr. Ish Major & Judge Lynn Toler help them confront lies, tears, and denials, but when dark secrets are exposed, will the relationships survive? We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tomorrow night’s episode where N.O.R.E shows a side of himself none of the other campers have seen before — except Neri, she’s familiar with how N.O.R.E can get when he’s frustrated. Check out the clip to see what we mean.

Listen, ask anybody who loses their phone or experiences a dead battery — this is one of the worst feelings EVER!

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

Hip-hop couples compete in a race. Communication drills sparks drama when one boot camper threatens to leave. N.O.R.E.’s temper flares when he loses control. Tresure breaks down, spiraling Mally into chaos.

This oen definitely sounds like a doozy. Have you been keeping up with “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”?

A new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, November 4 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT