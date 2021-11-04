Bossip Video

Love and Hip Hop Miami star Shelah Marie wants people irritated over her ‘Black women only’ retreat rule to kick rocks or get blocked on Instagram.

Previously we reported that Shelah, who is an advocate for women’s wellness, offended her “Love and Hip Hop” castmate Neri, who is the wife of Drinks Champs host Noreaga, over her annual “Unruly Retreat” solely catering to Black women. The exchange played out with Neri expressing that Marie should open up the getaway to women of all races. Princess Love also jumped to Neri’s defense, pointing out that she has Black children.

This situation sparked tons of comments under Shelah’s IG posts disagreeing with her rule, which Shelah has responded to by sharing a screen recording of her blocking upset viewers of the show. Shelah wrote under the screening recording of her blocking folks:

Hey Baes! We’ve had an eventful past few weeks, so before I shift the energy back to that which I desire on my page, I would like you all to take a deep breath in and release all the negativity with a little laugh.

Shelah continues, firmly reminding folks that’s she done talking about this situation, period.

We are moving forward and no longer having conversations with people committed to misunderstanding us.”

Welp! She said what she said. How do YOU feel about this?