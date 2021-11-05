Bossip Video

This is so dang messy.

Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is still going through a divorce with his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson who he believes is being “unreasonable” with her divorce demands.

According to SandraRose who obtained copies of court documents Tyrese, 42, recently filed a motion to disallow attorney’s fees after a third attorney submitted an entry of appearance to represent Samantha as lead counsel. Samantha reportedly feels that her movie star ex is responsible for paying for her group of lawyers to represent her in the divorce.

In her motion, Samantha allegedly claimed that the singer/actor kicked her and their minor child out of his $4 million Buckhead mansion “and then changed the locks.” It was said that Tyrese eventually changed the locks on the residence in September 2020 when it became clear to him that Samantha “had abandoned the residence and absconded with the parties’ minor child.”

The publication adds that Tyrese’s lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed her own motion claiming Samantha “positioned herself in a light that makes her appear to be victimized by [Tyrese].” Tyrese’s attorney claims he was blindsided by Samantha’s divorce action last year, especially because he had all intentions to keep his family together. Tyrese claimed he gave Samantha a $10,000 a month allowance to spend on whatever she wanted.

Samantha is now allegedly demanding a whopping $20,000 a month for their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson.

Tyrese is claiming that his wife left him while he was out of their marital home and filming a movie. He recently told HollywoodUnlocked:

“I just wanted you guys to know I’m still over here fighting the good fight and still behind devastated that so many things about Sam are being revealed to me…” He added. “It’s unreal! keep in mind SHE LEFT ME while I was out of town filming a movie and refuse to come back…. You leave and now you’re demanding to take MY life with you….”

As previously reported while moving forward with his divorce, Tyrese is dating Insta-model Zelie Timothy.

