Kylie Jenner is standing by her man following the absolutely horrific tragedy that took place at his Astroworld festival on Friday night.
After Travis Scott took to Instagram to issue a statement about the 8 deaths and hundreds hospitalized during his performance on November 5, Jenner posted a similar statement to her Instagram Story, defending her baby daddy amid criticism from fans.
“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” Jenner began. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, we injured or affect in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”
She continued, “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”
Travis also referenced the ambulance in the middle of his show, but didn’t stop performing. According to Kylie, neither of them knew the seriousness of the situation.
Following his initial, written statement, Travis took to Instagram once again, posting a black & white video talking about the situation. After receiving backlash for not taking responsibility and offering the impacted families nothing but thoughts and prayers, the rapper insisted he’s covering funeral costs for those who lost their lives at his concert.
“I’m honestly just devastated, he said to the camera. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”
