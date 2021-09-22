Bossip Video

Once Kylie Jenner announced she’s pregnant with her second child, fans immediately started the theories about whether she is having a boy or a girl.

Now, the makeup mogul’s millions of followers think she’s expecting a boy because of a recent photoshoot for her latest brand: Kylie Baby. While eagle-eyes fans already knew the brand was coming due to their detective work, the expectant mother just made the big announcement on Tuesday, September 21.

“I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” she captioned the post.

In the promotional photo shoot, Kylie and her three-year-old daughter Stormi are dressed in all blue, which some commenters took as a hint that the reality star is expecting a boy.

Some of Jenner’s followers think this is the second clue that Jenner is expecting a boy, as she posted a series of photos of Stormi to her Instagram back in August with the caption, “favorite girl 💙.”

The blue heart emoji she used last month is what first caused speculation that a son could be in her future.

While Kylie keeping the gender a secret until her bundle of joy’s birth wouldn’t be surprising, if her and Travis Scott do post a reveal, it’s bound to be extravagant.