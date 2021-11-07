Bossip Video

Chris Rock isn’t afraid to call out Kyrie Irving, even in Brooklyn, where the baller plays…well, played, before he refused to get vaccinated.

Amid the surge of celebrities coming out against the COVID-19 vaccine, Chris Rock made sure everyone at a Strokes concert in New York this week knew exactly where he landed on the issue.

“Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at?” He asked the crowd to a mostly muted response. “You f***ing dumb Kyrie motherf***ers!” he continued, referencing Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whose refusal to get vaccinated is currently keeping him off the court.

Back in September, a vaccinated Rock tested positive for COVID-19, which he used as an opportunity to encourage his fans to get the shot.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” Rock tweeted at the time. “Get vaccinated.”

The comedian being vocal about vaccination is nothing new. Back in May, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Rock joked about cutting the line for his shot.

“I’m two-shots Rock, that’s what they call me,” he joked to the late night host. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White, I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Step aside, old people.” He went on to say, “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing. In reality, you want to be Leo — but not in that movie.”

Chris Rock even appeared beside former Gov. Andrew Cuomo during one press conference to encourage the vaccine to New Yorkers, so his stance on “dumb Kyrie motherf***ers” should come as no surprise.