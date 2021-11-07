Hell Of An Ex: Mel Confronts Martell After He Crashes Her Date “What Happened Was Out Of Line!”

This man went and had a WHOLE child with another woman while he was married but can’t handle his ex-wife going on a date. Out of line is an understatement.

Sorry but we had to make sure you all are witnessing the trainwreck that is Martell Holt — post divorce. Saturday night’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” just further put into perspective how some men really can’t admit when they are wrong. Dead wrong at that. See what happened was Melody had a date but Martell knew where she was going. So he showed up. Raise your hand if you think that was a BAD IDEA!

Watch her reaction to his behavior and then see how he tried to defend his actions:

Play

“It was a shocker to me.”

Did you hear this man say it was hard for him to see her with another man with his own eyes? Is he looking for sympathy? Or what about the part when he tried to claim she’s been just as disrespectful to him — just via social media? Did you hear him try to rationalize how his behavior is somehow better because he had the nerve to show up in person to act a fool and didn’t “hide” behind a computer? How about the part when he tried to ridicule her date — taunting her to “do better?”

We’d say literally everything Martell said or did on this episode was out of line. Emotions are one thing — the man has zero accountability for his role in his own hurt.

If you could give Martell some advice, what would you say he should be doing differently?

Tune in to Love & Marriage: Huntsville on Saturdays at 9/8c, only on OWN.