Kanye West, 44, has reportedly been canoodling with model Vinetria, 22, “for a while now” before they went public over the weekend. Fans got to see West and Vinetria take the alleged romance public this weekend as they attended his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis, where they were sitting together photographed courtside. Their candid date was captured by a photographer on-site at the game and shared to Instagram.

According to Page Six, Ye has been “hooking up” with the young model but no timeline was given regarding when their relationship officially started. There’s not much to be said about Vinetria so far, besides she’s gorgeous and has a following of almost 400K on social media.

Just a few days ago Ye was reminding the world that he was still married to Kim Kardashian, Who has reportedly been seen around town canoodling with comedian Pete Davidson. While appearing on ‘Drink Champs,’ Ye made note of the fact that he has never seen any paperwork regarding his alleged “divorce” from Kim K. Following the appearance, he unfollowed Kim on Instagram.

It’s unclear whether or not the interview was recorded before or after reports of Kim and Pete Davidson secretly seeing each other for dates around New York City.