She’s keepin’ up with Pete, apparently.

Kim Kardashian has been in New York City for the past several days, really adding smoke to the rumors that she and comedian Pete Davidson are casually (and sexually) seeing each other.

Earlier this week, reports spread that Kim and Pete met for a tryst in a Los Angeles hotel and then again for a bite to eat in NYC’s City Island circulated, now PageSix is reporting the two had a private dinner date in his native borough of Staten Island.

The publication is reporting that Kim and Pete arrived Bond 6 in Staten Island, NYC separately. However, employees of the restaurant confirmed with PageSix that they sat together inside enjoying a private dinner. Paparazzi captured Kim upon her arrival, wearing a sexy black velvet number, complete with black shades — perfect for a sneaky link!

She looks good, we see you, Kimberly!

Page Six reported earlier this week that the Skims boss is “intrigued” by the “King of Staten Island” star, adding, “She likes him.” Another insider shared with E! News on Wednesday, “Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him.”