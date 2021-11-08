Bossip Video

Vin Diesel uses Instagram to extend an olive branch to his ‘little brother’ Dwayne Johnson to return for the 10th Fast and The Furious film.

Vin Diesel is one of the driving forces behind America’s favorite car franchise, The Fast and The Furious. Vin Diesel has been there since day one and is protective over his product, knowing that a turning point for the franchise happened when the introduced The Rock as an addition to the cast.

While fans loved Johnson and it helped the franchise soar to new heights, it turned the work place and filming environment toxic. Of course, when you take two beloved actors such as Vin Diesel and The Rock and put them together, they are going to butt heads. At one point, the beef between the two was so bad, they couldn’t film their scenes together. The Rock famously took to Instagram to reveal if he seems off in scenes with Vin Diesel, it’s because he was actually furious in real life, no pun intended. Plus, we all remember the drama that came with the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff that expanded the beef to the rest of the cast.

Last month, The Rock opened up in an interview, saying the beef was over and accepted accountability for his part. One could assume Vin Diesel is just now seeing it as he took to Instagram to plead for the star to return for the 10th installment of the film.

Having to use social media to communicate shows just how strained the relationship is, but even while using IG, Vin Diesel still got his ‘little brother’ comments in. No matter how bad the relationship is, the right amount of money will probably have these two working together again soon. You can read the full Instagram post below and keep your fingers crossed they come to an agreement.