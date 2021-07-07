Bossip Video

NEW MEME ALERT!

At this point, it’s clear people LOVE watching fast cars do impossible things based on super-sized summer blockbuster “F9” speeding to the biggest box office opening during the COVID pandemic.

So it’s no shocker that social media flipped Vin Diesel‘s undying love for his fast and furious family into hilarious memes that pretty much sum up the enjoyably ridiculous franchise.

In Part 9 of The Fast-est Saga, indestructible AutoAvenger ‘Dom Toretto’ (Vin Diesel) is leading a quiet life off the grid with ‘Letty’ and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon.

This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

“F9” sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster.

The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

“F9” stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

There’s also a cameo from Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

