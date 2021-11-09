Bossip Video

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated being one of Glamour’s Women Of The Year in chic fashion.

The Houston hottie gussied up and got gorgeous in a black Mônot dress with built-in-gloves to attend the annual event at New York’s Rainbow Room. Her hair was swept up into a Kellon Deryck-created beehive for the classy occasion and she was, of course, styled by guru Zerina Akers.

While there she posed on the carpet for pics with rap legend Sandy “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa.

Later, Pepa fittingly introduced Megan to the crowd and praised her for being the “pride of Houston”, an entrepreneur and a soon-to-be college grad.

"Take her in," said Pepa during Glamour's Women Of The Year awards. "She is Thee Stallion. Beautiful, bold, assertive, fearless. I love everything that she's doing." When Salt-N-Pepa started, she said, "Everything was a struggle. There were so few women in the game back in the day. We helped open doors, yes, we did. But Megan, she came and kicked the door down, pulled up a seat at the table, ordered a big dinner and poured Hottie Sauce all over the damn thing. She is doing it well, henny. Pushing it real good.

Megan Thee Stallion Visits ‘Hot Ones’ Ahead Of Launching Her Very Own ‘Hottie Sauce’ At Popeyes [Video] “Just 26 years old, Megan is young, talented, and powerful, the pride of Houston,” Pepa said. “She’s a Grammy-award-winning rapper, a Popeye’s franchise owner—I love that!—and as of this fall, a college graduate with a bachelor’s of science in health administration from Texas Southern.” Pepa went on, “Even while she was dealing with recent loss and trauma, she continues to spread a message of positivity and empowerment for women: young women like my daughter Egypt. Young girls, thick girls, always taking the time to look and listen, to educate and give back in so many different ways.

In between tears, Megan gave a speech celebrating her late mother Holly Thomas, and her late great-grandmother “Big Mama.” According to Meg, both matriarchs inspired her self-love and determination, and “Big Mama” in particular encouraged her to stay in school.

“I also want to thank my mom, that’s my woman,” said an emotional Meg during Glamour’s Women Of The Year awards. “I was doing so good! I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am today. She’s my best friend, my manager, she was my everything, and I know she’s so proud of me today. My Big Mama—my great grandmother—she was like, ‘Megan, I don’t give a damn how many songs you write as long as you get that degree. So I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t give a damn how many songs I write! I’m gonna stay in school because I know my Mama and my Big Mama watching me, and that’s what they’d want me to do.” […] “I win a lot of awards as Megan Thee Stallion, but tonight I choose to accept this award as Megan Pete, a soon-to-be college graduate from Houston, a woman who has built a successful career in a male-dominated industry and musical genre, who has earned her respect from people that couldn’t look beyond my public persona. I’ve naively trusted some wrong people at the wrong times and wound up in situations that were not beneficial to my well-being, I’ve been vulnerable and been taken advantage of. But I’ve learned from each of those situations, and I’ve become a stronger woman as a result of them. I’ve persevered which, at the end of the day, is what really matters.”

Beautiful words!

Megan was joined at the ceremony by her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine who not only lent support but snapped pictures for his “Suga” sweetie.

Congrats Megan!

See more Glamour Women Of The Year photos below.