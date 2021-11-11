Bossip Video

The wait for Silk Sonic’s debut album is finally (almost) over!

On Wednesday, November 10, Spotify hosted an exclusive party to celebrate the upcoming release of An Evening with Silk Sonic, the long awaited debut album from the duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

In this invite only event, Spotify transformed The Peppermint Club into The Silk Room, an elevated gentleman’s club, for a special one night only with Silk Sonic. The intimate event gave guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Silk Sonic lifestyle and of course get a sneak peek of the album.

Set to a 70s backdrop, complete with sequins, disco balls and roller skating dancers, the experience transported guests into the full Silk Sonic experience which would not be complete without a special performance from the R&B superduo. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took to the stage alongside The Hooligans and performed “Fly as Me,” a song never before performed in public, along with “777”, “Leave the Door Open” and their most recent single, “Smokin Out the Window,” which Bruno celebrated going #1 on Spotify that day.

After being energized by the passionate singing from the crowd, Mars and .Paak covered iconic classics “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie, “Turn Me On” by Kevin Lyttle and “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 before performing Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” in the spur of the moment. Among the guests were Janelle Monae, Ella Mae, Ty Dolla $ign, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, Charlie Puth, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion and Shaun Ross.

