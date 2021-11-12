Expectant mother Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy really like to dive into the deep end of pregnancy sex. ‘The Real’ co-host got really personal about her sex life with her rapper hubby, revealing they love to include her baby bump in their sex sessions — specifically when she and her tummy full of love are on top.

Seven-month pregnant Jeannie revealed why on top with her burgeoning bump present is her “favorite” love-making position in the latest video on her YouTube channel “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai.”

“One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J because you see your belly, you see his face [and] he gets to play, like when he’s playing with your belly and playing with your breasts…some men might be like ‘I don’t want to touch the belly,’ I think that there’s something really beautiful about that.”

Jeannie further explained that she feels most comfortable in that sex position, contrary to her husband laying against her bump because she knows the baby is “safe.”

She also added that she likes that her Snowman sweetie likes “normalizing that the baby’s there”…

“You know how some men might be like, ‘I don’t wanna touch the baby’ or maybe ‘I’m not touching the belly?’”

and joked about their baby being “in on the action.”

“Like, yo, you gotta be up in the mix in this,” she joked. “This is how you got made!”

Play

Very interesting, right?

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 42, and Jeezy, nèe Jay Wayne Jenkins, 44, married in April 2021. They shared the news that they were expecting a baby together back in September of this year. Jeezy is already a father of three with two sons and a toddler daughter from previous relationships.