Aw love so sweet!

It’s hard to believe it’s only been a few months since Jeannie Mai and Jeezy tied the knot, but Mai, who is now going by Jeannie Mai Jenkins, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how the couple’s dynamic has changed since exchanging their vows:

“Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way,” she said. “I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

Jeannie added that “in our intuition, we all know what we want.”

“We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things,” she said. “Human beings want those same things. Why can’t you communicate exactly what that should look like in order to customize the relationship you have and work towards it?” “The fact that I’m doing that with a partner that is like-minded with me is the best part of my life,” she added, before sharing how she and Jeezy make it a point to keep dating each other, even after getting married. “[Today] he looked at me before he took off again to another long day of work and he said, ‘Tomorrow, don’t book anything. I’ve got you.’ And I’m like, ‘Ooh,'” she said. “Immediately, I’m already thinking about what am I going to wear… I’m already planning it, as I’m here sitting in work with you.” “Something like that from your spouse immediately sets something for you to look forward to because [it shows] the intention to date me, even though we live in the same home and we’re going to bed in the same room,” she continued. “And then it eggs me on to think, ‘Ooh, I can’t wait for my next date with him. I can’t wait to whisk him off his feet and surprise him.'”

Jeezy got this lady wide open! As she should be. Isn’t it beautiful to see how people can mature and find love in their forties and make it magical even afer divorce or disappointment in previous relationships?

Still Jeannie was clear that she and her hubby work to maintain that “zeal to continuously surprise each other and make each other look forward to things” by sending “each other love notes and messages and voice texts.”

“I think you’ve got to keep that consistent in order to keep it strong,” she added.

Gotta love it. Congrats to the beautiful couple on keeping their love strong.