Adele is truly happy in her relationship with high-power sports agent Rich Paul, calling their union the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.

The “Easy On Me” singer opened up about her divorce and her newfound love in a new interview with Rolling Stone, admitting that being with LeBron James’ right-hand man is the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.

Since her parents got divorced when she was just a toddler, Adele revealed that she would also pull away from developing relationships as a coping mechanism.

“I always had this fear from a really young age that you’re going to leave me anyway, so I’m going to leave or I’m not going to invest myself in anything,” she said.

But she went on to say that with Paul, she’s “not frightened of loneliness anymore,” allowing her to fully invest in the relationship and feel secure enough to introduce the man she’s dating to her son. They first met on the dance floor at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

The 15-time GRAMMY winner started dating the sports agent over the summer, after filing for divorce from Konecki in 2019. Adele and Konecki, who were together since 2011, finalized their divorce in March.

Adele went on to admit that she and Konecki have remained amicable as they continue to co-parent their 9-year-old son, Angelo, saying she simply lost herself amid their marriage.

“I didn’t really know myself,” the singer confessed. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was.”

She went on to say that divorcing Konecki was hard on her, even though she knew it was the right decision.