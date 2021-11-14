Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar’s new album might be coming soon, at least, according to his hints during a recent performance.

The rapper returned to the stage for the first time in two years this weekend, headlining the Day N Vegas festival–which was also the last venue he performed at, back in 2019.

While most artists tend to perform songs from their latest album when they hit the stage, Kendrick gave attendees a lot of songs from his debut album Section.80, including “F**k Your Ethnicity,” “HiiiPoWeR,” “Chapter Ten.” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” He also performed songs from Good Kid, M.A.A.d City, To Pimp A Butterfly, and DAMN. before hinting at a proper return sometime “very soon.”

He closed out the show by performing his latest releases, “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers” with Baby Keem, after which he shared a promising message with the crowd.

“Vegas till next time,” he said. “And when I say next time I mean very soon.”

Of course, fans took this as an indication that Lamar’s highly-anticipated fifth album is on the way, which will most likely be paired with a North American tour. But, that isn’t the only reason his listeners are expecting a new project soon.

Kendrick’s comments come about three months after he gave an update on his upcoming album, revealing it would be his last with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label he has been signed to since 2005. While whispers of problems between the rapper and his longtime business partners were sparked, most listeners were purely focused on the fact that we could be expecting our first K.dot album in over four years sometime soon.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.”

For now, it’s all just speculation.