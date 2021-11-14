Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

All things sex and sexual healing is on deck this week. The key date is November 19th which brings in both a Full Moon and an eclipse in Taurus.

In astrology, eclipses bring in a big bag of change and this season of back to back eclipses will be here for the next two years.

This double Taurus transit will intersect powerfully with Scorpio’s current station in the Sun, Mars & Mercury creating a potent combo that propel us to honor our most authentic needs for sexual and monetary satisfaction, thus make us uncomfortable with the status quo in these areas and pushing rapid, grueling, but necessary change.

If you’ve been in a rut in these areas of your life know that the slow climb out begins now.

Ritual Tip: On the night of the Full Moon, light a pink or green candle, do a simple candlelight meditation -by simply staring into the flame for ten minutes and then write down what you want to manifest in terms of love, sex and finance. Light this candle as often as you can and go over your list, visualizing what you wish to shift and manifest in these areas.

Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!

CAPRICORN

If your sex drive was simmering last week, this week get ready for a full on boil. The Taurus eclipse landing on the full moon in Taurus at the height of Scorpio season will affect all of our nether regions but with Venus also in your sign — well — get ready to ride! Singles whatever you do – don’t go backwards— to lame ducks. If you’re partnered go even deeper unleashing your kinky side with your lover and make sure you’re giving them time to catch their breath. Wink!

Red Flags: Wrap it up (ahem) and move in silence if you decide to do sneaky links!