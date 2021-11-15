In the clip, SZA says that people passing out in crowds is quite common, but what isn’t so normal is people dying. That’s when she says that has to change going forward, starting right then and there.

She even forces stagehands to bring out water to the person in distress, also offering it to anyone else who may need to rehydrate.

In a second video, the singer can be seen getting flustered when nobody working in the venue promptly attends to the person who’d fallen unconscious, and of course, the crowd is fully behind her throughout the whole process.

SZA isn’t the only artist who has made sure her fans are doing well over the past week, with artist putting forth extra effort to not repeat what happened at Astroworld. Videos of Teyana Taylor show her paying similar attention to the crowd, making sure all attendees are having fun as intended.

Hopefully, this extra attention continues to be paid to patrons for years to come so we can avoid another tragedy like last weekend.