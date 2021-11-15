SZA is the latest artist to make sure her fans are all good following the tragic deaths at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.
The TDE songstress was performing in Salt Lake City on Thursday at the Union Event Center. At some point during the show, according to reports from TMZ, SZA put the concert to a halt after noticing someone had fainted out in the audience, wondering if they needed any help.
In a second video, the singer can be seen getting flustered when nobody working in the venue promptly attends to the person who’d fallen unconscious, and of course, the crowd is fully behind her throughout the whole process.
SZA isn’t the only artist who has made sure her fans are doing well over the past week, with artist putting forth extra effort to not repeat what happened at Astroworld. Videos of Teyana Taylor show her paying similar attention to the crowd, making sure all attendees are having fun as intended.
Hopefully, this extra attention continues to be paid to patrons for years to come so we can avoid another tragedy like last weekend.
