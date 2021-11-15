Bossip Video

SZA is the latest artist to make sure her fans are all good following the tragic deaths at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The TDE songstress was performing in Salt Lake City on Thursday at the Union Event Center. At some point during the show, according to reports from TMZ, SZA put the concert to a halt after noticing someone had fainted out in the audience, wondering if they needed any help.

Related Stories

In a video was captured by a TikTok user and posted the next day, the “Good Days” singer addressed what happened last weekend in Houston, where she performed earlier in the day. That was before multiple people died and hundreds were hospitalized that evening after reportedly being trampled and otherwise hurt in the seemingly aggressive crowd.
In the clip, SZA says that people passing out in crowds is quite common, but what isn’t so normal is people dying. That’s when she says that has to change going forward, starting right then and there. She even forces stagehands to bring out water to the person in distress, also offering it to anyone else who may need to rehydrate.

In a second video, the singer can be seen getting flustered when nobody working in the venue promptly attends to the person who’d fallen unconscious, and of course, the crowd is fully behind her throughout the whole process.

SZA isn’t the only artist who has made sure her fans are doing well over the past week, with artist putting forth extra effort to not repeat what happened at Astroworld. Videos of Teyana Taylor show her paying similar attention to the crowd, making sure all attendees are having fun as intended.

Hopefully, this extra attention continues to be paid to patrons for years to come so we can avoid another tragedy like last weekend.

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.