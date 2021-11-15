Bossip Video

We are loving watching the Smiths and the Williams in total alignment as the official release date for ‘King Richard’ gets closer.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The film premiered at the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest Sunday night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The entire cast, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton (who play Venus and Serena Williams), Aunjanue Ellis, Will Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal, showed up looking phenomenal. Beyond simply looking phenomenal, we love that several of the carpet looks coordinated.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-KING RICHARD

Source: LISA O'CONNOR / Getty

Related Stories

Serena Williams and hubby Alexis Ohanian brought daughter Olympia who looked absolutely adorable in a look that matched her Mommy’s!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Speaking of Mommy, think we can ALL agree Serena looks incredible.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Yes BAWWWDY!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-KING RICHARD

Source: LISA O'CONNOR / Getty

We also love that Venus brought the beads back for the carpet. She looks beautiful right?

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-KING RICHARD

Source: LISA O'CONNOR / Getty

This photo deserves a caption.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Will Smith also attended with his family. Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith looked lovely in a long gown, while kids Willow and Jaden coordinated in MSFTreps looks.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-KING RICHARD

Source: LISA O'CONNOR / Getty

We’re loving the look and Willow’s fierceness.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-KING RICHARD

Source: LISA O'CONNOR / Getty

We’re also loving seeing Will and Jada looking so happy together, amid all the scrutiny they’ve been under lately.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AFI-FESTIVAL-KING RICHARD

Source: LISA O'CONNOR / Getty

Here’s a full look at Jada’s dress. Do you love it?

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn play Venus and Serena Williams’ earliest coaches (besides their mom and dad!) in the film.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

We really enjoyed both of their performances — they’ve both got great scenes with Will Smith.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

We love all the shots of Venus and Serena with Saniyya and Demi.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

This shot is everything!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The actresses who played Venus and Serena’s sisters also looked phenomenal on the carpet. The beautiful Mikayla Bartholomew plays their sis Tunde Price. We loved her green gown.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Layla Crawford played their sister Lyndrea Price. She’s such a beauty as well.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Daniele Lawson, who played Isha Price, looked beautiful in blue.

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Lisa Raye walked the carpet in all white. She’s not in the film but we know this premiere was one of those can’t miss events!

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Dwight Howard was also among attendees at the big event.

What was your favorite red carpet look for ‘King Richard.’

‘King Richard’ will be released this week on November 19th. Are you excited to see it?

Categories: Actors, Arts & Entertainment, Athletes
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.