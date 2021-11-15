Bossip Video

We are loving watching the Smiths and the Williams in total alignment as the official release date for ‘King Richard’ gets closer.

The film premiered at the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest Sunday night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The entire cast, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton (who play Venus and Serena Williams), Aunjanue Ellis, Will Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal, showed up looking phenomenal. Beyond simply looking phenomenal, we love that several of the carpet looks coordinated.

Serena Williams and hubby Alexis Ohanian brought daughter Olympia who looked absolutely adorable in a look that matched her Mommy’s!

Speaking of Mommy, think we can ALL agree Serena looks incredible.

Yes BAWWWDY!

We also love that Venus brought the beads back for the carpet. She looks beautiful right?

This photo deserves a caption.

Will Smith also attended with his family. Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith looked lovely in a long gown, while kids Willow and Jaden coordinated in MSFTreps looks.

We’re loving the look and Willow’s fierceness.

We’re also loving seeing Will and Jada looking so happy together, amid all the scrutiny they’ve been under lately.

Here’s a full look at Jada’s dress. Do you love it?

Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn play Venus and Serena Williams’ earliest coaches (besides their mom and dad!) in the film.

We really enjoyed both of their performances — they’ve both got great scenes with Will Smith.

We love all the shots of Venus and Serena with Saniyya and Demi.

This shot is everything!

The actresses who played Venus and Serena’s sisters also looked phenomenal on the carpet. The beautiful Mikayla Bartholomew plays their sis Tunde Price. We loved her green gown.

Layla Crawford played their sister Lyndrea Price. She’s such a beauty as well.

Daniele Lawson, who played Isha Price, looked beautiful in blue.

Lisa Raye walked the carpet in all white. She’s not in the film but we know this premiere was one of those can’t miss events!

Dwight Howard was also among attendees at the big event.

What was your favorite red carpet look for ‘King Richard.’

‘King Richard’ will be released this week on November 19th. Are you excited to see it?