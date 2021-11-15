Bossip Video

Lil Nas X graces GQ’s 26th annual Men of the Year issue and talks everything from mastering the art of attention and overcoming one-hit-wonder allegations, to almost working with Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Lil Nas X, for many, represents more of the youth than any other artist out today. From his creativity to his trolling, many are attracted to his brand because it speaks to the current times more than anything. When adding in the fact he proves the naysayers wrong every time, it’s even more evident how he has amassed millions of supporters.

No matter what you feel about what he does, he’s truly himself—which is why, for the 26th annual Men of the Year issue, GQ enlisted Lil Nas X for one of three covers.

In Nas X’s cover story, he sits down with actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris and discusses people dismissing him as an influencer which he quickly points out is the way to discredit his genius. When asked about who turned down his features he reveals only two didn’t work out: Nicki Minaj and Drake.

“I don’t usually ask for features like that. But for every feature I did ask for on this album, like, every single one of them worked…besides Drake and Nicki [Minaj].” “I didn’t ask them directly. I wanted Nicki on “Industry Baby,” and I wanted Drake on “Dolla Sign Slime,” with Megan [Thee Stallion]. Yeah, but you know, I feel like things always work out. Jack Harlow ended up being, like, the best option. I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot.”

During the interview, the topic of “hypermasculine breakdowns” surfaces such as DaBaby’s Rolling Loud rant and Lil Nas X doesn’t shy away from his opinion on the outburst.

“I think that’s certainly true. I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now.”

The interview was a fantastic look into Lil Nas X and how his mind works, minus the trolling and online persona.

It’s worth a full read as he talks about dating, atheism, the “gay agenda” and more.

Click HERE for the full cover story.