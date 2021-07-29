Bossip Video

DaBaby has released his new video for “Givin’ What It’s Supposed To Give,” where he addresses his Rolling Loud homophobic comment backlash, yet many feel he still just doesn’t get it.

Another day, another update in #DaBabyGate.

After DaBaby’s homophobic remarks this past weekend at Rolling Loud, it’s been an interesting week for the rapper. He probably thought bringing Tory Lanez out would be the drama that followed him all week, but his homophobic rant ended up taking up all of the attention and the headlines. Since then, he has issued a half-apology, gotten support from T.I. and Boosie, and still refused accountability.

When you miss the apology then T.I. starts speaking up on your behalf, there is no way around it, you’re going to have a long week even if you ignore the slander. Elton John even came out and voiced his opinion of DaBaby claiming there is no place for his homophobic antics in the music business.

To everyone’s surprise, DaBaby released a new music video titled, “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give,” which is absolutely, undoubtedly LGBTQ+ slang. In the video, he addressed the drama and left us scratching our heads.

As the video circulated, many in the hip-hop community were quick to point out that now that 50 Cent is supposedly mentoring DaBaby…maybe he’s embracing his role as the villain? It definitely seems like he’s leaning into it more than before, going out of his way to stir up drama. Besides, we’ve seen crazier heel turns in hip-hop before.

Will the backlash continue? Will it impact his streams? Will his career take a hit? Find out on the next episode of DaSaga.

If you care to read it, Baby wrote a loooooong run-on sentence riddled caption calling the timing of his video “God’s work.”

“You ever wrote a video, you and 3 others produce it, you direct it while starring AND rapping in it, film the video for 16 HOURS straight wrap up at 4am, take a shower & jump on a jet to @rollingloud and with only 2 hours of rest give one of the BEST performances of the entire festival yet the most controversial and emotion provoking performance as well; due to things deemed “insensitive” said during your performance even though you’re an ENTERTAINER,” wrote DaBaby on Instagram. “Try to apologize and explain that you meant no harm & that you were only entertaining as you are paid to do, & have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference that is outside of yours, only to have a substantial amount of people refuse to understand your logic, tag along with a trending topic & play with your character and do everything they can to take money out of your pockets and food out your kids mouth, and have everybody around you panicking only for you to apologize anyway stand on the fact that you were entertaining and truly didn’t mean to offend anybody or start no commotion, although they’re currently offending you, & COINCIDENTALLY the video you were shooting till 4am the DAY OF @rollingloud touches on EVERY controversial topic trending in the headlines, so you then go against the grain in the opposite direction of every scared person around you & stay true to yourself & DROP DAT B*** in the height of the commotion & show the world once again that you CANT BE F**** WIT?😴

I have🙋🏾‍♂️. I just did. God’s Work.”

#Sure

You can watch his new video below.





Interesting.