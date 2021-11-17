Bossip Video

Stephan James, Uzo Aduba AND J.K. Simmons? In the same film??

We love a good football movie that tells a legendary story (“Remember The Titans”), delves into player shenanigans (“Friday Night Lights”), taps into the dark side of pro sports (“Any Given Sunday”), and tackles culturally relevant topics like “National Champions” which goes from 0-100 real quick in the trailer you can view below:

Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player’s strike declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated.

With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Now, with only hours until kickoff, the head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various power brokers (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba) must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.

The film’s cast includes Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma), Academy Award winner J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” Lone Survivor), Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen), the intimate Drama smolders with excitement as the clock ticks down to game time.

Pro-NFL star quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson serves as an executive producer and makes a cameo along with other notable pro-athletes and personalities including Malcolm Jenkins, NBA’s Karl-Anthony Towns, sports broadcasters Jemele Hill, Michael Smith, Michael Holley, Mike Greenberg, and rapper French Montana, among many others.

“National Champions” hits theaters nationwide on December 10th, 2021.