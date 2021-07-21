Bossip Video

Rel, Yvonne and John Cena???

We didn’t have Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji starring in a Hulu Comedy with John Cena on our pandemic Bingo card but it’s happening and looks like a HOOT based on the chaotic trailer you can enjoy below:

In “Vacation Friends,” straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.

Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Other stars in the cast include Robert Wisdom (“The Alienist,” “Ballers”), Andrew Bachelor (“The Babysitter,” “Holidate”) and Lynn Whitfield (“Greenleaf,” “Madea’s Family Reunion”).

Directed by Clay Tarver (“Silicon Valley”), the raunchy comedy (and first 20th Century Studios film to have a global release on Hulu and Disney+) was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen, Clay Tarver, Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and produced by Todd Garner (“Tag,” “Playing with Fire”) and Timothy M. Bourne (“Love, Simon,” “The Hate U Give”), with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.

The film marks the first of Yvonne’s multiple Disney+ ventures that include her upcoming half-hour series “First Gen” based on her personal experiences growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in America.

“As a child, she’s caught between trying to honor her parents and culture while simultaneously trying to assimilate to American life.”

She’ll write and executive produce the project, marking her first scripted series writing credit.

“Vacation Friends” premieres August 27 on Hulu and internationally on Star and Disney+.