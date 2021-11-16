Bossip Video

Married couple Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are gearing up for their next chapter into parenthood, and what’s a better way to celebrate the journey than an “around the world” themed baby shower?

The daytime talk show host appears to be in her third trimester already, after announcing she was pregnant back in September with her first baby, which will be husband Jeezy’s third child.

The Jenkinses celebrated their baby shower on Sunday in Los Angeles, according to E!.

“It was our first ever baby shower for Baby Jenkins and we had the best time!” Jeannie told E! News. “We wanted it to be travel-themed, since every discussion about Baby J took place on many of our adventures around the world. We invited the special people in our lives, guys and girls, and enjoyed the warm day overlooking Los Angeles. We were so thankful to share this with family and friends.”

The special occasion was marked with a beautiful travel theme that included balloons, passports being used for decor and down to the beautiful ‘world’ themed cake.

Jeannie Mai beamed in a yellow dress for the occasion. “The Real” hostess shared photos with family, including her mother Mama Mai. Friends Adrienne Houghton and her husband Israel Houghton, were also present for the occasion.

Congratulations to mom & dad Jeannie and Jeezy on their blessing!