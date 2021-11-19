Bossip Video

Whew!

All eyes were on “Power Book II: Ghost” baddies Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri, and LaToya Tonodeo who stunned at the swanky Season 2 premiere party in NYC.

The talented actresses (who have their own entanglement with Michael Rainey, Jr. aka ‘Tariq’ on the hit series) enjoyed a night of glitz and glam with the entire cast and special guests including “Raising Kanan” star Mekai Curtis, Tashera Simmons, Isan Elba, and more.

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family.

Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. Of course, all of these options come with a steep price. So, it’s back to business with the Tejadas. But now with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family, as she seeks to protect her nephew’s NBA prospects at all costs.

Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one. Forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 premieres Sunday, November 21 on STARZ.