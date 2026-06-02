Larsa Pippen’s Son Preston Admits He Was Trolled At School Over Larsa Allegedly Dirty Sprite-Smashing Future: ‘People I Thought Were My Friends Would Make Jokes’

Dealing with divorced parents and their new relationships was tough for Preston Pippen at school.

Larsa Pippen's past friendship with the Kardashians led to further scrutiny and jokes from peers.

Pippen's parents, Larsa and Scottie, had an affair-related divorce that caused him distress in his youth.

Preston Pippen is opening up about his experience at school as his life at home unraveled.

Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

During a few recent episodes of Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential, the 23-year-old son of Larsa and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen revealed his experience having people at school bring up his mother’s escapades. During the conversation about Larsa’s life and how it affects him, Preston said that his mom was in a “weird place” and had a “new relationship per usual.”

“I’m glad I’m not dealing with it all so [up] close,” Pippen said about his mother’s situation, per PEOPLE. “It kind of sucks when your parents are divorced. That’s one thing, and then once they start dating, it’s another thing. If they get remarried, then it’s a bigger thing.”

Later on, in a confessional, Preston divulged more of his feelings, admitting that there’s “no age” at which having divorced parents gets any easier. He also mentioned Larsa’s former friendship with the Kardashian family, saying that she was “friends with a very famous family” at the time.

“It was just all over the place. You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home,” the 23-year-old recalled. “People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.”

Preston then said that his parents aren’t on speaking terms.

“My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,” Preston said, seemingly referring to Larsa’s alleged affair with Future. “Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was taking to at the time, and it was just s****y. I am removed from it now, so it’s easy to kind of talk about.”

Prior to Larsa’s first separation from the Chicago Bulls star in 2016, she briefly dated rapper Future.

“I was in a point in my life when I was really sad. I was dealing with, ‘Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?’ It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda, like, dealing with things,” She said while speaking about that romance on Hollywood Unlocked in February 2021. “He just gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place.”

Scottie and Larsa reconciled, but they separated again just one year later. Their divorce was finalized in December 2021.