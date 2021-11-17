Bossip Video

For your red or blue pill pleasure…

Ahead of the December 22 release of “The Matrix Resurrections” in theaters and on HBO Max, a music technology company is announcing an exciting contest.

UnitedMasters, the “record label in your pocket” for independent artists, is giving artists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by announcing a song submission content with a $15,000 prize. The label is looking for songs created and submitted by UnitedMasters Select artists for the opportunity to earn the cash and have the possibility to be included in the “Matrix Resurrections” upcoming promotional campaign.

Specifically, the label says it’s looking for tracks that “represent The Matrix themes, creativity, production quality, lyrical content, dynamics, mood, and emotion.”

To be considered, your song must be uploaded through the UnitedMasters app, contain vocals, be clear of any and all samples, and above all else – get people excited about “The Matrix Resurrections” release. Submissions are open now and run until November 28, 2021. You can see full details on the UnitedMasters Exclusives Section in the app or on desktop.

Will YOU be entering UnitedMasters’ “The Matrix Resurrections” submission contest?

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

ABOUT UNITEDMASTERS

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters is a music technology company that gives creators access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands all while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.