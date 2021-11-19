A “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s music career just got a major push thanks to a multi-million dollar deal.

Karlie Redd has signed a global multi-million dollar album deal with cryptocurrency label Legacy Records and to celebrate the partnership, Legacy Records hosted an exclusive red-carpet supper soiree at Atlanta’s Spice House Restaurant.

Industry attendees included Spice, Rasheeda & Kirk, Demarco, Jonny Blaze, Lil Bankhead, actor Mike Bless, and Karlie’s beautiful doppelganger daughter Jasmine.

The label’s guest list included CEO Keishia McLeod…

prominent entertainment lawyer Navarro Gray, Chief Creative Officer Walid Azami, and Redd’s manager Ryan Fionda.

During the dinner, McLeod shared her excitement about Karlie, who’s dropping a dancehall album to honor her Trinidadian heritage, joining the Legacy team.

“What intrigued me most about Karlie is her hustle and versatility. It’s admiring because she truly understands the importance of a diversified skillset; she invests into a well-balanced portfolio, while remaining both humble and hungry. She has already accomplished that of 10 women combined and that tells me Karlie is just getting started! I think she’s just about to step into the most successful decade of her life, and I’m proud to support a strong woman who aims to help others do the same.”

Karlie who’s working alongside Grammy-nominated producer Luke Nasty along with Jonny Blaze, Sean Garrett, and Spice who’s featured on the track track “Top That” was seen at her party cutting a cake and posing for pics.

A press release notes that Karlie who owns Atlanta’s “Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles”, with Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal, also believes that Legacy Records is the best fit for delivering her music to the world especially considering that there’s a female CEO at its helm, Keishia McLeod.

“Keishia truly understands the vision of a female artist in a male-driven industry.”

The #LHHATL star/artist added on social media;

“If You Don’t Believe In “Dreams Do Come True” I’m a living Testimony! I want to Spread The Love and Take it Back To My Roots!”

Congrats Karlie!