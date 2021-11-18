Bossip Video

There are things we want to say that our lawyers would probably frown upon…

White folks with a disdain for Black skin will tell just about any bald-faced lie it takes in an attempt to justify cold-blooded murder and hate crimes. On one hand, it’s to be expected. On the other hand, it’s f***ing infuriating! The whole country saw the video that showed Gregory and Travis McMichael chase, accost, and murder Ahmaud Arbery. Now, according to CBSNews report, they are the victims.

Yesterday, Travis McMichael took the stand to testify in his own defense. What he really did was an attempt to gaslight the court and those watching at home by telling egregious lies about how he tried to “deescalate” the confrontation that he and his soup cookie father initiated. He then fixed his skinny-a** lips to say this:

“It was obvious that he was attacking me,” he said through tears, adding that it was a “life-or-death situation.”

We are apoplectic. Maybe we shouldn’t be but we are. It was “obvious” that Ahmaud Arbery was attacking them? One man, in jogging clothes, on two feet, was “attacking” two men with guns inside a moving truck?

These Ritz’s can go wherever Hell sends their rejects.

McMichael said he fired a shot but that Arbery did not stop. He then tried to push the shotgun toward Arbery and then back down to free the gun from his grip, but failed. McMichael added “I knew that he was on me” and was worried that if he tripped or something else happened Arbery would overpower him.

If these dry slices of Wonder bread get to walk free we hope the streets of Brunswick, Georgia never know peace.