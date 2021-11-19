Bossip Video

They’re official!

The romance between superstar influencer Kim Kardashian and her younger sweetie, Staten Island SNL comedian Pete Davidson, has been confirmed via hand-holding Palm Springs photos.

Earlier this week, we reported that Kim Kardashian put together an intimate birthday celebration for Pete’s 28th birthday at her mother’s Palm Springs estate. At the party, Kim and Pete wore matching pajama pants and even posed for photos together. The gathering came just a few weeks after photos of them gripping each other’s hands at an amusement park ahead of Halloween surfaced, and now it seems that they’re going public with their romance.

Sources close to the fresh couple told E! that 41-year-old Kim and 28-year-old Pete are officially dating!

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes."

Mo’ Money: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Collab Rakes In A Whopping $1 Million In Just One Minute “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else,” the source says, noting Kim apparently feels the same. “She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

This official news comes as the mother-of-four was seen holding hands with Davidson in Palms Springs. The moment was captured by paparazzi nearby and reshared HERE by Daily Mail.

Kim and Pete are both smiling from ear to ear in the flicks.

In early October, Kim made her “Saturday Night Live” debut, ironically acting in two sketches with her now official boo, Pete. In their ‘Jasmine and Aladdin’ sketch, the future sweeties shared a kiss.

Do YOU think they knew they’d be coupled up just a month after this sketch aired???