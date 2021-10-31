Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just might be Hollywood’s newest (and most unexpected) couple.

The SKIMS founder was spotted with the comedian while on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California over the weekend. In exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair was seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster with Kim’s longtime friend Tracy Romulus and her husband, Ray Romulus. The unexpected duo were also joined by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider told the publication. “It’s just friends hanging out.” According to reports from PEOPLE, Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly, which could explain him tagging along. Still, Kim and Pete were right by one another’s side for the whole evening, which has fans convinced there’s more going on there.