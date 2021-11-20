Bossip Video

Offset finally got to welcome his brother home after more than a decade behind bars.

After 15 years in prison, the Migos rapper embraced his brother with open arms in a heartwarming video shared to social media.

“15 years and he back,” Offset captioned the clip on his Instagram Stories. While it is currently unclear why the rapper’s brother was locked up, Offset was only a teenager the last time his brother was a free man, making this reunion all the more emotional.

Of course, his brother made it home just in time for the holidays, which is just the cherry on top of what has to be an amazing sigh of relief for the whole family.

As for Offset, he’s been experiencing a lot of milestones over the course of the past couple months.

After releasing the long-awaited Culture III this past summer, the rapper has spent a majority of his time being a family man. Back in September, he and his wife, Cardi B, took to Instagram to reveal the birth of their second child together, a baby boy. At the time, they shared the exciting news alongside the simple caption: “9/4/21.”

The couple still hasn’t revealed the name of their son or any photos of the newborn, but Cardi did admit recently that both him and their firstborn, Kulture, are “under the weather.”

“I know I haven’t been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it’s been crazy busy for me,” she wrote on Twitter last week. “Love you guys I’ll keep you posted tho.”