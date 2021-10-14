Bossip Video

Must be nice to have a husband like Offset.

The Migos rapper surprised his wifey Cardi B with an ocean view mansion located in the Dominican Republican for her 29th birthday on Oct. 11. As the Bronx rapper partied it up at her titillating dance hall themed birthday bash, Offset paused the soiree for a brief moment where he revealed the fancy-schmancy property.

“I done bought you the biggest diamonds you could get, I done bought you everything, so this year I wanted to buy something that means something… You just gave me my beautiful son…” the rapper said right before showing Cardi a video of her new home.

According to The Daily Mail, Cardi’s lavish 4-story crib boasts “six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a separate studio, and two swimming pools” with phenomenal water views. The Grammy-award-winner will also be able to enjoy her three tennis courts, helipad, and the private beach that comes along with the property too.

The 7000, Sq ft mansion was built with a little help from a french developer and it sits on the edge of a hill surrounded by palm trees on 0.37 acres of land. Realtor and entrepreneur, Brandi Hunter-Lewis, helped Offset find the luxurious property that’s located right in the heart of the exclusive Esperanza Residencia in El Portillo, Las Terrenas.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib‼️!” Lewis wrote on Instagram after the big reveal. “Your man loves you! ❤️ The thoughtfulness, the details, the execution… @offsetyrn was determined to make this happen for you! Adding to already IMPRESSIVE real estate portfolio you all have!”

Cardi’s new pad features floor-to-ceiling windows, doors, and large smooth stone flooring throughout the many bedrooms and bathrooms. The home also has a sweet rooftop infinity pool with “sunken sunloungers, looking out across the horizon” so the busy rapper can relax poolside in paradise, The Daily Mail noted.

According to reports, Cardi’s new luxury mansion is worth a whopping $1.5 million. The “WAP” rapper later gushed about her hubby’s thoughtfully expensive gift on Instagram where she revealed that she had been thinking about buying “short-term rental properties” in DR for a while.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” Cardi explained. “Well, I was wrong. I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it .”

The mother of two continued on, adding that she was surprised to learn that Offset had even teamed up with her dad to make the big purchase.

“Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this. You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship. I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can’t wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈” she added.

Looks like they’ll be room for the entire family now that Cardi’s welcomed her second child.

Congrats to Cardi B and Offset!