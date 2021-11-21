Distinguished Divas: Joy-Ann Reid, Ledisi, and Abby Phillip Become Honorary Members Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

If your social media feed is suddenly full of crimson and cream, don’t adjust your screen!

On Friday, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated kicked off the 55th annual National Convention. On day two, the sorority announced revealed the list of new honorary members. The prestigious organization recognized these six brilliant women with its highest honor for “significant contributions to society while excelling in their chosen fields,” which vary from trailblazers in journalism to leaders in sports and music.

The distinguished new honorary members are the first African-American woman to command a Navy ship and rise to the rank of four-star U.S. Navy admiral Michelle J. Howard, political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday Abby Phillip, political analyst and host of MSNBC’s The Reid Out, Joy-Ann Reid, Ambassador-at-Large to Belize and daughter of Malcolm X. and Dr. Betty Shabazz Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, the NFL’s first African-American female coach Collette V. Smith, and Grammy-winning singer and 13-time nominee Ledisi Young.

More than 20,000 attendees from around the world are able to attend the annual National Conference virtually and thousands of devastating divas came to Atlanta to celebrate the 108 year-legacy of joy, power, and service in person. DST member Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made sure Atlanta’s massive airport rolled out the crimson carpet.

Since it was founded in 1922 on the campus of Howard University, the sorority has grown to over 350,000 members in over 1000 chapters across the U.S. and around the world. The esteemed new honorary inductees are following in the footsteps of other well-known members like Cicely Tyson, Aretha Franklin, Sherilyn Ifil, and Marcia Fudge.

Welcome the sisterhood, ladies!