The 2021 Soul Train Awards were filmed Saturday, November 20th at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. So many of our faves were in attendance!

Summer Walker looked beautiful in a cowl neck Laquan Smith slip dress with a slit up the thigh. The dress had different women’s mugshots printed all over it.

Ari Lenox opted for a bedazzled halter dress with a feathered him. The slit on her dress was even more aggressive. We love that she’s showing her sexy side.

Normani opted for a two-piece black gown.

Jazmine Sullivan rocked a black mini with a ruffle sleeve. We are loving her hair though! These finger waves are everything!!!

Ashanti wore a full-skirted, strapless black ball gown. She hit the stage at the show to perform with her “brothers” Fat Joe and Ja Rule.

Speaking of Ja Rule, he and wife Aisha color coordinated in tan looks for the carpet. The rapper wore those new Yeezy boots people have been clamoring over. You likey?

Question — did y’all know Tone Stith looked this good in gold? We’re sold on this suit.

Yung Bleu also showed up looking stylish.

Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold hosted the Soul Train Awards again.

Both went with colorful African-inspired prints for the red carpet. Mind you there were multiple outfit changes over the course of the night!

21 Savage also represented well for the men in an all-red look with a square toe boot. The man bag definitely completes this look.

Maxwell brought out his murse too. Are you loving his beaded braids and Swarovski studded shoes?

While we’re talking about men’s fashion, we might as well discuss Lucky Daye. Do you like the bright green fluffy coat and purple gloves or was it too much?

One thing about BET red carpets — they’ll always have lots of talent from the network. Kendall Kyndall looked really sharp in black and white.

“Sistas” stars KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black coupled up on the carpet.

Devale Ellis came through in all white.

Crystal Hayslett looked beautiful as well.

Paula Patton rocked hot pink pumps and gave new meaning to LBD in a leopard and black dress.

Mack Wilds and his wife Christina also graced the place looking gorgeous.

Wendy Raquel Robinson was also in the building.

Parker McKenna Posey literally shined in a silver sequined jumpsuit.

In case you were surprised by Ashanti’s ball gown on the carpet, we figured we’d give you a glimpse of her performance fit, which brought out more of the yammy side of Ashanti like we’re used to.

This audience shot of Yung Bleu and Jazmine Sullivan is one of our faves from the night.

What are some of your favorite looks from this year’s Soul Train Awards?

Stay Tuned because the 2021 Soul Train Awards air next Sunday, November 28th on 8PM EST on BET.

Will you be watching?