Bossip Video

Can you believe this b-…blonde jay of mayonnaise?!?

There is zero chance that we will ever forget the name of Ahmaud Arbery. There is a good chance that we will never forget the names of the men who murdered him, Travis and Gregory McMichael along with their pal William “Roddie” Bryan. Now, we are likey to forever retain the name of Laura Hogue.

Hogue is Gregory McMichael’s defense attorney and yesterday she put on a despicably racist show in front of the 11 white jurors and 1 Black juror who are charged with deciding the fate of Arbery’s obvious killers. According to CNN, Hogue was making her closing arguments when she dropped this salty soup cookie quip:

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails,” Hogue told jurors.

You read that correctly. This soulless broad referenced a dead Black man’s hygiene and anatomy in hopes of striking a chord with the 91.6% caucasian jury. Charles Coleman Jr., a civil rights attorney and former prosecutor, said that Hogue was attempting to paint Ahmuad Arbery as some type of “runaway slave”.

It was an “attempt to sort of really trigger some of the racial tropes and stereotypes that may be deeply embedded in the psyche of some of the jurors,” Coleman told Brown.

Mind you, Hogue said this not only to the jury but in front of Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones. The grieving mother appeared on AC 360 and revealed that she was so angry had to get up and leave the courtroom at that moment:

“I thought it was very, very rude to talk about his long, dirty toenails and to totally neglect that my son had a huge hole in his chest when he was shot with that shotgun,” she said. The defense is just trying to deflect from the fact that they “don’t have the proper evidence to get a conviction,” Cooper-Jones said. “So they’re actually going to any measure to get it, to get a conviction, which is not there for them,” she said.

The white lawyers in this trial are absolutely out of pocket. First, it was “no more Black pastors”. Now, this s**t.