Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson can’t keep their hands or mouths to themselves, it appears. The beaming new couple was spotted after they stepped out for a romantic date night and Pete appeared to be sporting a bright, red hickey on his neck. The love bite was seen after Kim and Pete dined at the fancy Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night, Daily Mail reports.

Reportedly, the two arrived together for dinner in his vehicle and were escorted by their bodyguard into a private room of the upscale eatery. Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, reportedly enjoyed a romantic evening together then, her SNL actor boo reemerged with what appeared to be a hickey on the left side of his neck. The alleged love bite was visible as he walked Kim to his Lamborghini SUV, before going on their way.

Does this look like a hickey to YOU?

Their budding relationship was confirmed last week by sources after photos of the pair holding hands in Palm Springs surfaced online. Previously, we reported that Pete visited Kim in Palms Springs to celebrate his birthday at her momager Kris Jenner’s $12m desert compound.